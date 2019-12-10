Cattle shandy brightens up Karthigai festival

Karthigai Deepam festival at Tiruvannamalai is not complete without the annual cattle shandy that takes place in the exclusive place earmarked near the Government Arts College.

The shandy usually begins at the start of Karthigai Deepam festival and the traders from neighbourhood towns and districts gather to sell/buy cattle, poultry, cattle decorative items, bullock carts and its essential materials.

The area called “Sandhaimedu” was full of traders, who have displayed their breeds for sale this year.

Cows, bullocks, goats, lambs, poultry, and horses were awaiting their new masters. Traders in cows had brought expensive breeds such as Ongole and Kangeyam that usually attract buyers. Similarly, traders brought healthy breeds of goats and sheep from Villupuram, Nellore, Tirupattur and Jolarpet for sales and display. Varieties of horses, well-known for its hardiness and speed, are the main attraction in this year’s shandy.

A few sellers took buyers on their horses for a ride on the other side of the shandy ground to showcase the strength and the quality of the animals.

A farmer from Kaniyambadi, Thirunavukkarasu, was in search of bullocks to pull his cart, which he purchased at the shandy. The earlier pair he had bought died of old age and he was here to look for new ones.

Local residents say it had been mentioned in the Sanga Illakkiyam that traders brought their horses and cattle to the shandy organised as part of the Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Mahadeepam festival.

Age-old tradition

“It is an age-old tradition followed during the festival, when the animals are brought and fed despite all difficulties. The sellers earn a sizeable amount, at the end of the day,” said Dharmaraj from Polur.

A team of officials and technical support staff from the Animal Husbandry department, Tiruvannamalai, are camping at the site to ensure that no malpractice was committed in the trade and to certify the quality of cattle and poultry brought here for sale.

The district administration had cancelled the entry fee for traders and ensured basic amenities for them till the end of the Deepam festival.

The shandy may be wound up the day after the Karthigai Deepam festival.

Duraippan, a poultry trader from Arni, said the business was dull last year as there was a slump in farming activities in the district. This year he hopes to make good for the losses he incurred in the previous years.