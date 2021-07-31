Cases rise for second consecutive day

1,947 test positive; daily tally exceeds 200 in Chennai and Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu registered an increase in fresh COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row as 1,947 people tested positive on Friday. Cases spiked in both Chennai and Coimbatore, with the daily tally crossing 200 in both cities.

Though the rise in fresh infections was smaller than the previous day’s figure — cases rose marginally by 88 — at least 10 to 12 districts recorded a rise in the daily caseload.

Cases continued to increase in Coimbatore and Chennai for the fourth day in a row. Coimbatore recorded the biggest jump, from 188 cases on Thursday to 230 on Friday. In Chennai, 215 people tested positive, as against 181 on the previous day.

While cases went up to 171 in Erode, a small rise from 166 cases the previous day, Tiruvallur and Tiruchi recorded 85 cases each, compared to 69 and 70 cases earlier. There were 74 cases in Namakkal. Thanjavur continued to report a little over 100 cases, while cases dropped in Salem from 95 to 84. Tiruppur reported 71 cases.

The fresh cases took the tally to 25,57,611. As many as 2,193 people were discharged. While the overall active caseload in the State dropped to 20,934, active cases rose in Chennai (1,569), Coimbatore (1,917) and Erode (1,404).

Another 27 people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 34,050. This included a 15-year-old boy from Salem who died at the Government Hospital in Attur last month.

Coimbatore and Tiruppur reported four deaths each, while there were three deaths each in Dindigul and Salem. Chennai recorded two deaths.

A total of 1,56,843 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the State. Till date, 3,72,85,251 samples have been tested.

A total of 3,66,584 people were vaccinated across the State.

The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded one COVID-19 death and 90 new cases against 82 recoveries on Friday.

The sole fatality, reported in Karaikal, took the cumulative toll to 1,793.