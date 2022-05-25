Case registered against gold trading firm

Some depositors complained that money was not repaid

The Economic Offences Wing of the Tamil Nadu police have registered a case against a gold trading firm on charges of cheating depositors.

In a press release the EOW said, the firm, Aarudha Gold Trading Pvt Ltd, had collected money as deposit from the public with the promise of returning it with exorbitant rate of interest. The deposit collected from the new depositors was used to pay the interest to old depositors. However, there were complaints from certain depositors that their money was not repaid.

Simultaneous searches were conducted on the premises of the company and its directors at 26 places across Tamil Nadu. The bank account of the company with a balance of ₹15 crore was frozen, an investigator said.

While two accused persons were arrested, special teams seized laptops, mobile phones, 60 sovereigns of gold jewels and ₹3.4 crore in cash during the ongoing searches. A case under various provisions of the IPC, Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act and RBI Act were registered against Aarudha Gold Trading Pvt Ltd, its sister concern and directors J. Baskar, P. Mohan Babu, V. Usha, K. Harish, V. Rajasekar, A. SenthilKumar, B. Pattabiraman and S. Michaelraj.

Depositors/aggrieved persons in the case could contact the Investigation Officer by sending their complaints to eowtn7of2022@gmail.com.