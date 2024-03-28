Lok Sabha polls | Case booked against T.T.V. Dhinakaran in Theni for violating MCC

March 28, 2024 02:18 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - THENI

Theni police have registered a case against the AMMK coordinator T.T.V. Dhinakaran, who is contesting in the Theni Lok Sabha constituency, with the BJP’s support, on charges of violating the model code of conduct while filing nomination on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Following a complaint from P. Neethinathan, an officer on poll duty, the Theni police registered a case under IPC Sections 143, 341, 290, 353 read with 177 of MV Act.

It is said that the candidate, who was coming to the Theni Collectorate to file his nomination, was accompanied by over 70 four-wheelers and two and three-wheelers. Though the guidelines stipulated by the Election Commission was given to the contestants, the party cadres forcibly pushed the barricades laid 200 metres away from the Collectorate and moved with the candidate.

The police were also pushed by some cadres. Based on the video clippings, the police registered a case. Further investigation was on.

Nomination withheld

Meanwhile, the nomination of Mr. Dhinakaran was withheld by the Returning Officer in Theni. It has been adjourned till 3 pm.