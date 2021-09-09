Carbon dating establishes that Thamirabarani civilization is 3,200 years old, says TN CM Stalin

“It is the task of the government to scientifically prove that the history of the Indian sub-continent should begin from the Tamil landscape,” the CM said, in a statement in the Assembly, on Thursday

Encouraged by the carbon dating analysis of rice with soil found in a burial urn in Sivakalai in Tirunelveli district, which has yielded the date of 1155 BCE, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced the setting up of a museum, the Porunai Museum in Tirunelveli at a cost of ₹15 crore.

“The finding has established that the Porunai River (Thamirabarani) civilization dates back to 3,200 years. It is the task of the government to scientifically prove that the history of the Indian sub-continent should begin from the Tamil landscape,” said the Chief Minister in a suo motu statement in the Legislative Assembly.

The Beta Analytic Testing Laboratory in Miami, in the United States, on August 27, released the test report (see accompanying photo).

Mr. Stalin said archaeological excavations would be carried out in other States and countries in search of Tamil roots there. In the first phase, studies would be undertaken at the ancient port of Musiri, now known as Pattanam in Kerala. “The research will be done jointly with archaeologists in Kerala to establish the ancientness and culture of the Chera country,” the Chief Minister said. Similar studies will be held at Vengi in Andhra Pradesh, Thalaikadu in Karnataka and Palur in Orissa.

The Chief Minister said the State Archaeology Department would conduct research in Quseir al-Qadim and Pernica Anekke in Egypt, which was once part of the Roman empire as well as in Khor Rori in Oman, to establish Tamils’ trade relations with these countries. “Pot shreds with Tamizhi scripts have been found in those countries. The study will be conducted with the help of archaeologists of those countries,” he added.

Mr. Stalin said studies would also be conducted in South-East Asian countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, where the Chola King Rajendra had established supremacy.