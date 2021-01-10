Car will be awarded to best bull and player during jallikattu: Minister

RT-PCR tests would be conducted for those participating in Palamedu on January 11 and 12; and Alanganallur on January 12 and 13.

A car will be awarded each to the best bull and player during the jallikattu events scheduled to be held during the Pongal festival, said Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar in Madurai on Sunday.

Addressing mediapersons, after participating in the ‘muhurtha kaal’ ceremony held at Alanganallur, Mr. Udhayakumar said that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister would flag off the jallikattu event at Alanganallur on January 16 at 8 a.m. Other senior ministers of the government will also witness the jallikattu event, he added.

Officials from revenue, health, Public Works Department, local bodies and police departments are working together in making arrangements for the jallikattu events, said Mr. Udhayakumar.

The Minister said that instructions were given to the local bodies on how to construct barricades in the arena to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety precautions. Collections yards have been cleaned in all the three venues. CCTV cameras will also be installed in the arenas.

The spectators’ gallery will be made in such a manner as to ensure physical distancing. Drinking water, toilet and parking facilities for the spectators will also be arranged, he added.

Mr. Udhayakumar said that 430 bull tamers at Avaniapuram, 651 at Palamedu and 655 in Alanganallur have been declared to be medically fit during the basic medical screening held on Saturday.

District Collector T. Anbalagan and Sholavandan MLA K. Manickam were also present during the event.

Meanwhile, RT-PCR tests for bull tamers participating at Avaniapuram jallikattu event commenced on Sunday and will continue on Monday. City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan said that test results of players participating in Avaniapuram would be received by January 12.

RT-PCR tests would be conducted for those participating in Palamedu on January 11 and 12; and Alanganallur on January 12 and 13.