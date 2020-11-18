Cancel NEET, demands Stalin

DMK chief criticises Centre’s introduction of INI-CET

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday demanded that NEET be scrapped, since the Centre had introduced the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admissions to PG courses in medical colleges run by the Central government.

“The Centre argued before the courts that Tamil Nadu should not be exempted from NEET, as it was common across the country. Now it has come out with its own entrance examination for Central medical colleges. It is highly condemnable,” he said in a statement.

He said the Centre’s argument was that even admissions at AIIMS was done based on NEET. He said its new entrance test was the height of double standards. “The decision of the Centre will destroy the dreams of students from Tamil Nadu, joining PG courses,” he said.

He accused the BJP government at the Centre of undermining social justice, wherever it was possible. “Medical admissions should be done based on the 69% reservation in Tamil Nadu,” he said, urging Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to pressurise the Centre on the issue.

TTV criticises move

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakarn on Tuesday criticised the move to hold a combined entrance test for admissiond to PG courses in medicine, in institutions under the control of the Central government.

In a series of tweets, he said the decision to hold the test was “totally unfair”, and accused the Centre of “unilaterally grabbing a share” in the number of seats lying with State medical colleges, meant for undergraduate courses.