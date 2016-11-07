campus connect

Diplomas distributed

M. Kannan, Syndicate member of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi, distributed diplomas to students who successfully completed one-year course in Acupuncture through the Institute of Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD) of the university, Saraswathi Narayanan College, Madurai. Sai Krishna, Director of Indian Institute of Social and Education Development (IISED), Madurai, delivered the welcome address. Dr. Parthasarathy, Director, IECD, explained the employment-oriented courses conducted by the Institute. Prof. Mayil Murugan, Head, Department of Commerce, The Madura College, offered felicitation. Dr. Ramathilagam, Co-ordinator, IISED, Madurai, proposed the vote of thanks.

Training for students

CSI Jeyaraj Annapackiam College of Nursing and Allied Sciences, Madurai, conducted a pro-quest E-Consortium Training Programme for students and faculty on October 26. Prof. Dr. C. Jothi Sophia, Principal and Nursing Director, presided. Prof. D. Edwin Rajakumar, NSS Programme Officer, welcomed.

Mr. Vickram, Pro-Quest Training Manager on E-Consortium, the chief guest for the programme, explained the importance of e-learning programme for medical and paramedical students. About 200 students and 15 faculty members benefited through the programme. Prof. Y. John Sam Arun Prabu, Head, Department of Community Health Nursing, proposed the vote of thanks.

Deepavali celebration

Deepavali celebration was organised in a grand manner at Swami Vivekanada Vidayamandir (CBSE School) on October 21. The students gave away cash and sweets to the inmates of ‘Thuimai Vizhihal,’ who entertained the audience with songs. Sweets were distributed to the parents

of the students and guests

as well.

Annual day

The 19th Annual Day was celebrated at Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology, Virudhunagar, on October 27. Mr. T.J. Jeyakumar, Secretary of the college, welcomed the gathering.

The annual report was presented by Dr. Anant Achary, Principal.

M.K.N.M. Muguntharajan, M.Sc., Correspondent, Idhayam Rajendran Residential Higher Secondary School, Madurai, presented the chief guest address. Chitra Muguntharajan distributed prizes and gold medals to the students who have secured ranks and high grades in examinations conducted by Anna University.

The members of faculty, who achieved cent per cent pass, were also honoured. P. Pon Karthikeyan, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, proposed the vote of thanks.

Dean Sarukesi, Professors and students, along with their parents, participated.

Industry visit

A group of over 25

students from UGC-sponsored certificate

course on Self-employable Small-scale Industrial Manufacturing Process, Department of Chemistry, Saiva Bhanu Kshatriya College, Aruppukottai, got a rare opportunity to visit Mani Chalk Works, Madurai, to learn dust-free chalk manufacturing October 22.