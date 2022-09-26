Campus Connect Tirunelveli

Peace builder awards

A one-day seminar on International Day of Peace was organised by CSI-SEVA, Chennai, CSI- Kanyakumari Diocese and Scott Christian College, Nagercoil on September 21. J. G. Duresh, HoD-English, welcomed. Rev. P. Jacob Peter of Kanyakumari Diocese gave the programme introduction. J. Robert Victor Edward, Principal, presided. The chief guest was Jebamalai Vinanchiarachi, Former Principal Advisor to Director General, UNIDO, Vienna. The guest of honour was S. Samuel Asir Raj of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. Abraham Kurian, Meerankhan Saleem, Mr. Robert, Suresh Kaani, and N. Shahul Hameed received ‘Peace Builder’ awards for exemplary work in their respective fields.

The speaking skill

The Department of English of Sri Paramakalyani College in Alwarkurichi organised an orientation programme on September 15. Lokesh Babu, MD, Lady Hawk, Coimbatore, spoke on ‘Enhancing communication skills through language lab.’ A few English audio clips were played to demonstrate how hard listening was. Listening is as difficult as speaking when learning a new language, he said and gave a few tasks to test the students’ listening and speaking skills. Some students did well and others tried their best.

Two students bag prizes in cycle race

Ilanji Bharath Vidya Mandir students took part in a district-level cycle race and brought laurels to the institution. In the under-13 category, Halbiya bagged the second place. In under-15, Sivaranjini got the third place. They were felicitated by Tenkasi Collector P. Akash and Sankarankoil MLA E. Raja. Correspondent Mohanakrishnan and Senior Principal Kanthimathi appreciated them.

Graduation Day

Graduation Day ceremony of Sadakathullah Appa College, Tirunelveli, was held on September 24. Principal S.M. Abdul Kader welcomed the gathering. Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Vice-Chancellor N. Chandrasekhar, in his keynote address, said quality education, research and innovation were the three mantras that would make India a global powerhouse. A. Sakul Hamid, Head, Department of Computer Science, read the report on in-absentia degree receivers.