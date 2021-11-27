Call centre for commercial taxes soon

The Commercial Taxes and Registration Department on Friday issued orders for engaging a call centre through the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency to follow up with late-filers and non-filers of commercial tax returns.

It issued another order to establish a control room to monitor roving squads. The two government orders came in the wake of the announcement made by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on the floor of the Assembly earlier this year.

A centralised call centre would remind dealers to file the returns it said. The control room would monitor and track suspicious movement of vehicles. Officials would watch the live movement of the vehicles through FASTag-linked e-way bill system, said the order.