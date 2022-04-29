Call 1930 in case of online fraud

R. Sivaraman April 29, 2022 00:57 IST

Public should immediately call 1930 in case any money has been taken out of their accounts fraudulently.

Director-General of Police (Cyber Crime) Amaraesh Pujari said 1930 is the Cyber Financial Fraud helpline introduced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, to help people in distress if someone fraudulently withdraws money from their accounts or digital wallets or misuses their credit /debit cards. It is a pan-India helpline. In Tamilnadu, calls to helpline 1930 land in the control room of Cyber Crime Wing of T.N. Police. This control room has 10 lines and is manned 24x7.

People can also lodge complaints at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal www.cybercrime.gov.in.

“This portal is connected to all the financial intermediaries like banks, wallets and online merchants. The Cyber Crime Wing of T.N. Police uses this portal to communicate with the banks and so on to freeze the fraudulent transaction so that money can be stopped from going into the hands of fraudsters,” said Mr. Pujari.

The DGP, Cyber Crime, said people should never share one time password (OTP) or click on a link or scan a QR code or scan a bar code or install an app if directed by strangers. Sometimes, criminals can pose as friends or relatives and ask them to do the above mentioned activities. People should not fall into such traps of cyber criminals .

Kaavalan Uthavi app

Public can use Kaavalan Uthavi mobile app to lodge their complaints related to cyber fraud.

By using this Option 1, it is possible to directly call “Cyber Wing” by one touch button and the dial will be enabled to 1930 automatically.

By using Option 2 enabled in the app, user can directly access the National Cyber portal and register cyber related complaints.

The app will provide one touch voice call and web-based link access to lodge cyber complaints and to connect with Cyber Crime Wing.