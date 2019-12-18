CAA: Students in Chennai, Vellore continue to protest

Students of the University of Madras and other colleges continued their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the police brutality against students in New Delhi.

According to a student, on Tuesday there were more than 150 members inside the campus, but on Wednesday only 25 were protesting inside, while the rest of the students had been stopped outside.

The students shouted slogans against the Union government for the enactment of the CAA and they termed it ‘discriminatory and divisive’.

“Some of us left for other work and returned on Wednesday morning. Only a few were let in, while the other students, despite showing identity cards were not permitted inside. The police placed barricades and prevented them from coming inside,” said a protesting student.

She said that there were a few police personnel inside the campus. “The University and affiliated colleges have declared a holiday. Due to this, the hostel students are affected. We want the holiday withdrawn,” she added.

Another protester said that the students wanted the 11 MPs who supported the CAA to resign after submitting an apology letter.

This is the second day the University of Madras students are involved in a sit-in protest at their campus. On Monday, students of IIT-Madras and Loyola College as well as others in the State had staged protests.

The Chennai City Police have tightened security around the campus in view of the agitation.

Vellore

In Vellore too, students protested against the CAA on Wednesday.

More than 500 students from C. Abdul Hakeem College in Arcot staged a demonstration in front on their college. They hailed Muslim organisations for their support of the students’ agitation against the CAA in Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi.

The police brutality against student leaders was anti-democratic, they charged and said police should show restraint when dealing with students who were displaying their opposition to Union Government.

Likewise, around 300 students from Sacred Heart College in Tirupattur showed their dissent for the CAA, which they said was a divisive legislation.