CAA: Stalin to move private resolution

DMK president and leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin has submitted to the Assembly Secretary a copy of his private resolution to be tabled in the House urging the Centre to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Assembly session of Tamil Nadu is scheduled to begin on January 6 with the Governor’s address. Mr. Stalin’s letter was handed over to the Assembly Secretary on Thursday by DMK MLAs Ma. Subramanian, P.K. Sekar Babu, S. Sudarsanam, R.D. Sekar and Aravind Ramesh.

The resolution contended the CAA was not only against the Indian Constitution, but also sowed the seeds of division and hatred among people because it had excluded Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils.

“It has been opposed by majority of the people and paved way for widespread protests. The Centre is planning to implement the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens. (NRC).

“This will divide the people on the lines of religion and race and pose a challenge to India’s unity and integrity,” the resolution further said.