‘C-section can impact women’s health adversely’

Studies point to risk of complications and infertility, says Dr. Fatemi

In Chennai, as much as 65% of deliveries could be performed through Caesarean section (C-section), a group of gynaecologists said. This was the response to a question from a reproductive medicine specialist at a continuing medical education programme held here on Wednesday.

Unnecessary deployment of C-section could cost a woman her next pregnancy, said Human M. Fatemi, senior consultant gynaecologist. Citing international literature, he said C-section had an adverse impact on subsequent pregnancy and live births.

A woman’s overall health is closely linked to her reproductive health. It is not about choosing to have another child, but the ability to do so that made it less likely for women to conceive a second child if their first child was born through C-section, Dr. Fatemi explained. C-section delivery could impact the genetically inherited ovarian reserve of the progeny and the quality of the ovaries.

For healthier nations, it is necessary to limit C-section, he opined, adding that researchers had come together to device plans and re-think C-sections. Dr. Fatemi is recognised by the European Society of Human Reproduction and the European Board and College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology as a subspecialist in reproductive medicine and surgery.

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) set an ideal scenario for C-section at 15%, globally it was 21.5%, he pointed out. C-section, initially developed to save lives, had become the preferred mode of delivery. Women choose surgery under the misconception that it had fewer complications and improved chances of preventing mortality of the mother and the child. However, it puts at risk the life of the woman, her fertility in future, and the likelihood of live birth in case of another pregnancy, he cautioned.

Several other infertility experts also shared their experience during the event organised by ART Fertility Clinics on the topic ‘Assisted Reproductive Therapy– Insights and Advancements’.