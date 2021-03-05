Tamil Nadu

Business tycoons playing it safe

Cellular operators have been flooded with requests for new fancy numbers and to put existing numbers on hold, especially from business tycoons wanting to go on vacations abroad till polling is over. The reason is that candidates, cadre and parties are hunting them down at offices, residences, gyms and clubs, seeking sponsorships and donations for the forthcoming election. Without knowing who will come to power next, tycoons are not willing to rub anyone the wrong way. Until then, the subscriber you are trying to reach will continue to remain not reachable.

