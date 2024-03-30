GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Burglars strike at house of retired government staff in Ranipet

March 30, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
A group of unidentified persons stole gold jewellery worth 75 sovereigns, and ₹2 lakh in cash on Saturday.

A group of unidentified persons stole gold jewellery worth 75 sovereigns, and ₹2 lakh in cash on Saturday.

A group of unidentified persons broke into the house of a retired engineer of the Transport Department near Ratnagiri town in Ranipet and stole gold jewellery worth 75 sovereigns, and ₹2 lakh in cashon Saturday.

Police said the theft was reported at the house of K. Chitibabu, 64. He and his wife, C. Lakshmi (62), had gone to Chennai on Thursday. When they returned home on Saturday, they found that the house had been broken into. The cupboards were damaged and all the valuables inside had also gone missing. Immediately, they alerted Ratnagiri police. Police also roped in fingerprint experts and sniffer dogs as CCTV cameras in front of the house were missing. A case has been registered by Ratnagiri police. A special team has been formed to arrest the culprits. Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.