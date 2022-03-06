Bureaucrats, academics and entrepreneurs to ideate on research and innovation

‘Imagining India @2047’ to be held at IIT-M Research Park from March 7 to 9

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is expected to inaugurate the ‘Imagning India @2047 through innovation’ at the IIT-M Research Park on March 8. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

‘Imagining India @2047’ to be held at IIT-M Research Park from March 7 to 9

For three days beginning Monday, young bureaucrats, academicians and entrepreneurs will discuss ways to propel India by the time the country celebrates its 100th year of Independence.

The “Imagining India @2047 through innovation” being held from March 7 to 9 will have young academicians from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and young entrepreneurs from the institute’s incubation cell interacting with young bureaucrats.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances along with the IIT-M and IIT-M Research Park is organising the event.

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievanes and Pensions, is expected to inaugurate the event on Tuesday.

The key areas that will be discussed under research and development and innovation and digital governance include energy and net zero; education; healthcare and assistive technologies; water; infrastructure and communication; transport and mobility; urbanisation and housing; rural development and agriculture; fintech and inclusion; and information security and defence.

There will be symposia, including presentations by senior faculty and entrepreneurs, to help evolve the Vision 2047 under each key theme. While senior faculty and entrepreneurs will make presentations the outcome of the interactions will be termed as ‘nucleus’.