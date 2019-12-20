Bull race organisers in district can apply online for permits

Organisers of Erudhu Vidum Vizha (bull race) can apply for permits online from this year.

Announced after a meeting of officials and stakeholders, District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundaram said it has been decided to allow races in 44 designated places in Vellore district this year.

He said permission would be denied if rules were not complied with in.

He warned the participants and organisers that cruelty to animals would not be tolerated and action would be taken against those violating rules.

Permission with riders

“The bulls must be cared for and provided with appropriate food, water and shelter. They should not be tortured by administering drugs to enhance their performance during the race,” Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram said.

A monitoring committee at the district level, headed by the Collector, and at village-level committees would play a key role in the smooth conduct of the annual festival, which was considered as a test of bravery and religious fervour.

Mr. Shanmga Sundaram said another committee with officers drawn from revenue, police, animal husbandry and public health departments would be formed to examine bulls before allowing them into the racing arena.

District Revenue Officer J. Partheeban and Additional Superintendent of Police Vijayakumar attended the meeting.