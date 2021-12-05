Buddhi Clinic holds webinar on seizures and autism

Initiatives launched for the benefit of patients, caregivers

Buddhi Clinic hosted a webinar on “Seizures & Autism” on Saturday. Among the issues discussed were epilepsy, characterised by repeated seizures and considered the most common serious neurological disorder, as well as Autism Spectrum Disorder, a condition that affects language, communication, socialisation and emotional expression in children as young as two years.

In a large proportion of children, the two conditions overlap. Doctors from various places interacted with Buddhi Clinic founder and neuropsychiatrist, Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy.

They highlighted the role of brain in these disorders, the role of genetics and neurobiology and recent advances in diagnosis and treatment.

On the occasion, Buddhi Clinic launched several initiatives such as Buddhi Online, its proposed app featuring do-it-yourself therapy programme supported by specialists through video calls.

It has signed a five-year agreement with Natural Minds, a healthcare technology company, to facilitate this.

Other programmes launched include the “Buddhi Seva” and a new membership programme for the benefit of patients with long-standing complaints.