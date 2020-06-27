BSNL employees in Vellore stage protest

Demanding the Centre to allot 4G spectrum to BSNL, its employees staged a demonstration inside the GM office in Vellore on Friday. The workers said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, workers are taking extra effort in handling anguished customers who come up with various issues regarding services and payments. The BSNL administration has not paid the salary for the month of May 2020 till date, said C. Thangavel, district secretary, BSNL Employees Union, Vellore.
“Rebuilding exercise is still to make a head-start. BSNL unions have been demanding allocation of 4G spectrum to BSNL, so that it would be able to compete in the market and keep up the market share. But, the Department of Telecommunication had denied it to BSNL,” he said.
“The government had promised that they would revive BSNL. We do not know how they would revive it,” said an official, on condition of anonymity. He also said that the BSNL still owes a huge amount in the form of ‘refund’ to the erstwhile subscribers who have surrendered their landline and broadband connections.
