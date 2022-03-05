BSE signs MoU with govt. to promote listing of MSMEs

Programmes to raise awareness about listing to be held

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau (M-TIPB), Government of Tamil Nadu, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote the listing of MSMEs.

Through this association, the M-TIPB will provide support in mobilizing the representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises through district industries centres and will help in mobilising State or regional associations to encourage their SME members to attend capacity building programmes.

Ajay Thakur, head, BSE SME & Startup, said, “Through this program, we aim to increase awareness about the benefits of listing among MSMEs. The BSE will also appoint a nodal person as single point of contact in Tamil Nadu for providing end-to-end solution and facilitating SMEs with respect to registrations/listing on the platform.”