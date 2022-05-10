Broadcast of entire House proceedings soon: Speaker

Though only Question Hour in the Assembly is currently being broadcast, definitely the time will come when the entire proceedings of the House are broadcast, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said on Tuesday.

Before adjourning the House sine die, he read out a summary of the proceedings during the third session of the 16th Assembly since January this year, and said the House was being led democratically.

"Like our Chief Minister said, let the ruling and the Opposition parties work in unison for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu," Mr Appavu said.

Recalling a debate between Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the House on Monday, the Speaker said he received many phone calls appreciating the “healthy” debate, adding that he was “quite proud” about that.

Insisting that he had maintained decorum in the House during the last one year, he referred to the recent eviction of AIADMK legislators from the Assembly and reiterated that he had to evict them with a "heavy heart".

Since the start of the third session of the 16th Assembly in January 5 this year, a total of 27,713 questions were received from 121 legislators and examined. Of them, 12,583 were accepted and over 4,000 were considered as starred questions.

The top five legislators who sent in the most number of questions were: the DMK's P. Sivakumar, alias Thayagam Kavi (8,446); the PMK's G.K. Mani (8,312); the DMK's A.M.V. Prabhakara Raja (5,425); the PMK's R. Arul (5,036); and the PMK's S. Sivakumar (2,937). A total of 47 legislators attended the House proceedings on all days during the third session, the Speaker said.