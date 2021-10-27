British High Commissioner calls on Chief Minister Stalin

Two MOU were signed, and fintech programmes were launched

British High Commissioner to India Alexander Ellis called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday. British Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai Oliver Ballhatchet, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and other senior officials were present.

Later in the day, a communication from the British Deputy High Commission said that it had launched fintech and digital governance programmes alongside the State government. In digital governance, a technical assistance programme was also launched, where the U.K. will support Tamil Nadu’s digital governance initiatives by simplifying and modernising government departments, it said.

Two MoUs were signed to upskill healthcare professionals. The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, alongside the U.K.’s AT&F Solutions, would deploy various accredited online training courses with joint certification in the Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre for Healthcare. OrthOracle UK would collaborate in online orthopaedic medical education.

The Commonwealth Clean Litter Programme (CLiP), an environment education pack on marine litter for teachers and students to further enhance their understanding of the challenges caused by marine litter, was released.

The U.K. government was working with Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board on Tertiary Treatment with Ultra-Filtration (TTUF) project, the communication said.