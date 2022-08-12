Break the illegal drug supply chain, insists Stalin

‘Drugs cannot be the solution to an individual’s challenges’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin delivering his speech at the launch of the ‘‘Drug Free Tamil Nadu’‘ campaign at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

‘Drugs cannot be the solution to an individual’s challenges’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday launched the ‘Drug Free Tamil Nadu’ campaign and emphasised the need to break the supply chain.

Since the DMK government came to power, over 41,625 people have been arrested in drug-related cases and properties worth over ₹50 crore frozen, Mr. Stalin said. “However, illegal drugs could not be controlled completely. Somehow, it reaches them” he pointed out.

The Tamil Nadu government would not hesitate to take strong action against the perpetrators, he added. “We have to break the chain that supplies illegal drugs from one person to another,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of creating awareness among drug users.

“We have the duty to change them. In case of other ailments, parents and relatives could help. But, in case of illegal drugs, the entire society has to come together to save the victim. Drugs can not only kill that individual but the society too, eventually.”

Contending that illegal drugs could never be the solution to an individual’s challenges, Mr. Stalin said it would only increase a person’s challenges instead.

“Illegal drugs are the source for other offences such as murder, robbery, sexual harassment, etc,” Mr. Stalin said, pointing out that many who were under the influence of illegal drugs had committed these offences.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the role of parents and teachers in extending support to students. He also administered a pledge to students at Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallajah Road in Chennai.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Enforcement Bureau under the Crime Investigation Department.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.