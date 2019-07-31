Boy killed by classmate in Kodaikanal residential school

A Class X student of a private residential school in Kodaikanal was allegedly killed by his classmate on Monday night following a quarrel over some petty issue. The victim, aged 16, hailed from Hosur in Krishnagiri district.

The police said the suspect stabbed the victim with scissors and hit him with cricket stumps on the premises of the school hostel. The police have recovered the scissors, the cricket stumps and a bat from him.

The school teachers rushed the injured boy on Monday night to the Government Hospital at Dindigul, where doctors declared him “brought dead”. He had suffered multiple injuries on the body.

Teachers claimed that the boys moved on the campus together, and were very friendly with other students as well. What prompted the fatal attack was not immediately known.

The police, who interrogated the suspect, however, said there were some “differences of opinion” between the boys recently over petty issues. They were not talking to each other for some time. The suspect is believed to have told the police that even last week, he had beaten the boy and warned him of severe consequences.

The post-mortem report was awaited. Another senior police officer ruled out the use of drugs by the suspect as rumours were rife that he was familiar with drug-peddlers in the hill station.

Dindigul Superintendent of Police R. Saktivel said the suspect was annoyed since he was told by some of his teachers and parents to study well.

He was always compared with the victim, which irked him. The preliminary probe also revealed that the suspect was warned by the school management recently as a part of disciplining on the campus, he added.