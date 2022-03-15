Book park to be set up soon

A one-stop solution for book-lovers, says the Chief Minister

A book park will be set up in Tamil Nadu in consultation with the Book Sellers and Publishers Associaton of South India (BAPASI), and it could be a one-stop solution for book-lovers, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event, in which eminent personalities, Tamil scholars and organisations were honoured for their contribution to the development of Tamil, he said the State government would provide land for ‘Puthaga Poonga’.

Referring to an announcement made by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi that the State would provide land for establishing the book park, Mr. Stalin said, “If this book park is set up, one can buy all books at one place. Publishers and sellers could meet...”

The Thiruvalluvar Award for 2022 was conferred on late scholar M. Meenakshi Sundaram, and it was received by his wife Vasantha. Historian K. Thirunavukkarasu received the Thanthai Periyar Award for 2021 and the retired Madras High Court judge, K. Chandru, was honoured with the Annal Ambedkar Award for 2021.

While Nanjil Sampath received the Perarignar Anna Award for 2021, Kumari Ananthan received the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Award for that year. Bharathi Krishnakumar received the Mahakavi Bharathiar Award and Senthalai N. Gowthaman received the Paventhar Bharathidasan Award.

M. Rajendran received the Muthamizh Kaavalar K.A.P. Viswanatham Award, Bharathi Bhaskar received the Kambar Award and Surya Xavier received the Sollin Selvar Award. Senior journalist and former Readers’ Editor of The Hindu A.S. Panneerselvam received the G.U. Pope Award and N. Mamad received the Umaruppulavar Award.

Nellai Kannan received the Ilango Adigal Award and K. Arasendhiran received the Devaneya Paavanar Award. Madhukkur Ramalingam received the Singaravelar Award and Sugi. Sivam received the Maraimalai Adigalar Award. R. Sanjeevirayar received the Arutperunjothi Vallalar Award and Gnana. Aloysius received the Iyothee Das Pandithar Award. The Chief Minister Kanini Thamizh Award was conferred on V. Dhanalakshmi.

The Chief Minister also conferred the S.P. Adithanar Award for 2021 on Uyirmai, a magazine. Its editor S. Abdul Hameed, alias Manushya Puthiran, received it. The Tamil Thai Award for 2021 was conferred on Malaysia Tamil Ezhuthalar Sangam. Its office-bearers P. Rajendran, Simon Gnanamuthu and Muniyandi Maruthan received the award.

Minister for Industries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Thangam Thennarasu, Information Minister M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare S.S. Sivasankar, Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, MLAs, Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya and senior officials were present.