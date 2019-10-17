Book on MGR launched

A publication in Tamil on the AIADMK’s founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran has been launched.

Written by R. Thangathurai, chronicler of the State’s political history, the book captures the family and social background of the former Chief Minister, and his journey in the fields of Tamil cinema and politics. The decisions taken by the three Ministries, headed by MGR during 1977-1987, on administrative matters have been dealt with in a detailed way.

The book has several chapters, covering the Centre-State relations, MGR’s approach towards the Sri Lankan Tamil question and his overseas visits. MGR’s perceptive interview given to Tamil literary journal, “Kanaiyazhi,” in 1973, finds a place in the book.