Blue Cross co-founder gets ‘Prani Mitra’ award

S. Chinny Krishna, left, co-founder of Blue Cross of India, receiving the ‘Prani Mitra’ award for 2021.  

S. Chinny Krishna, the co-founder of Blue Cross of India, has been conferred with the ‘Prani Mitra’ award for 2021 by the Animal Welfare Board of India for his lifetime service to animals.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh presented the award to Mr. Krishna in New Delhi on Tuesday.

‘Prani Mitra’ is the country’s highest award for animal welfare. Interestingly, Mr. Krishna’s father V. Sundaram received the award for the year 1997, according to a note.

Blue Cross of India said that this was not just an honour for Mr. Krishna but also for the organisation.

