BLL organises a conclave for entrepreneurs to share their stories

February 05, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

Entrepreneurs across Tamil Nadu shared their growth and business stories at a conclave that was organised by Business Leadership League (BLL) in association with BSE – SME Exchange.

Swetapadma Mohanty, Co-Founder & CEO, Business Leadership League said, “Through this networking / interactive session, BLL plays an important role in boosting bilateral ties by promoting a widespread awareness of the opportunities Tamil Nadu & Maharashtra have to offer.” She added, “We are confident that the key takeaways from the event will be more productive and fruitful collaborations.”

IIT Madras Research Park President professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala shared the story on the making of the research park.