‘BJP will play a big role in next Assembly election’

The BJP will have a big role to play in the next Assembly election, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma said here on Sunday.

Addressing party cadre at the State headquarters of the BJP, he exuded confidence that several leaders of the party will be part of the next government in Tamil Nadu.

Responding to a query on the three-language formula and the opposition against the imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Sharma said, “The BJP does not hurt the feelings of anyone and does not impose anything on the people. We are not against any language.”

Earlier in the day, Mr. Sharma visited the Anna Centenary Library and was taken on a tour of the facility. “In many universities in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Odia are taught. Tamil Nadu’s history is very old, and the State has a great cultural standing. We want to undertake a knowledge exchange programme with Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, who accompanied Mr. Sharma, said they discussed the education system in both States. “He wanted to know about our education system and also spoke about the areas in which we can collaborate with schools and colleges in U.P.,” Mr. Sengottaiyan said.

The Minister said Mr. Sharma had invited him to visit Uttar Pradesh and take a look at the facilities there. “Since the Assembly session will start very soon, I am planning to go there on a weekend,” he said.