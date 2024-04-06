BJP using dynasty politics and Katchatheevu to divert attention: M.K. Stalin 

April 06, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said that the BJP was using the Katchatheevu issue, corruption and dynasty politics by the DMK only to divert the attention of the public on the failure of the Union Government on all fronts.

Addressing an election public meeting at Chidambaram canvassing votes for the VCK candidate from Chidambaram (Reserved) Thol. Thirumavalavan and Mayiladuthurai Congress candidate Sudha, he said that even after failing to keep its promises, the BJP was coming up with an advertisement of ‘Modi’s guarantee’. But his poll promises would have no guarantee or warranty.

Mr. Stalin said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee was a ‘washing machine’ made in India by the BJP where people facing corruption charges can come out clean after joining the BJP.

Mr. Stalin said that the BJP, which was involved in unprecedented corruption during the last 10 years, was using Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax Department, and the Central Bureau of Investigation to cover it up.

By making autonomous institutions its political partners, the BJP government had caused a doubt whether the country was being run in accordance with the Constitution.

If the INDIA bloc was voted to power, all the corrupt practices committed by the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule including the Rafale deal would be exposed, he said.

He also hit out at the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and said that he had come to the current position not because of hard work but because of stabbing the back of leaders like V.K. Sasikala, T.T.V. Dhinakaran and O. Panneerselvam. The AIADMK is the B team of the BJP and people are no longer ready to believe Mr. Palaniswami, he charged.

Taking strong exception to Mr. Palaniswami’s statement that the DMK government had been dismissed for corruption, Mr. Stalin pointed that the DMK regime under the leadership of M. Karunanidhi was not dismissed for corrupt practices but because of the stand taken by the then Tamil Nadu government against imposition of Emergency in 1976.

The DMK government was again dismissed in 1991 for its support to Sri Lankan Tamils, he said.

It is wrong on the part of Mr. Palaniswami to claim that he is basically an agriculturist when he had supported the three Farm Laws brought out by the BJP. Mr. Palaniswami’s claim is wrong and not acceptable, he said.