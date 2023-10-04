HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP seeking to cripple free media in India, says Vaiko

October 04, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Vaiko

Vaiko

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Wednesday charged that the arrest of Prabir Purkayastha, the founder and Editor-in-Chief of NewsClick and the raids in the houses of journalists working for the news portal was an attempt at crippling the  free media in the country.

In a statement in Chennai, he said the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly targeting the media and the BBC was subjected to it last month. “The arrest of Mr. Purkayastha and raids in the house of journalists were the latest in the series of onslaught launched by the BJP government against the media,” he said.

Mr Vaiko said even though the Supreme Court in 2021 through an order prevented any action against the news portal, the BJP built a case against it by raising an issue of alleged money laundering from China. “The BJP leaders continuously spoke against NewsClick and it culminated in the arrest of Mr. Purkayastha and raids,” he said and called upon democratic forces to defeat the designs of the BJP government.

Related Topics

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.