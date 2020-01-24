‘BJP, Sangh Parivar attempt to distort facts spreading to T.N.’

In an apparent jibe at actor Rajinikanth for his comments on social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu Sirivella Prasad alleged that the attempts to distort facts and history were spreading in the State too.

“The BJP and Sangh Parivar have been distorting facts and history of the nation. Tamil Nadu is not an exemption to it. Recently one person remarked about Periyar. There were attempts to saffronise Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar,” he said at an event organised at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the party’s headquarters to mark the birthday anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Mr. Prasad did not directly name the actor. He was speaking in the context of how Netaji despite having difference of ideology, respected facts and history. But in the present scenario, things are different, he added.

“The BJP and Sangh Parivar attempts to distort facts are also spreading to Tamil Nadu and we must be careful,” he said.

Mr. Prasad also recalled how Netaji resigned from civil service after hearing about India's struggle for freedom and equated it to how IAS officers have resigned now refusing to work under the Modi government.

Speaking at the event, former TNCC president K.V. Thangkabalu expressed hope that the Congress will come back strongly and regain its lost ground.

Congress MP H. Vasanthakumar also spoke on the occasion.