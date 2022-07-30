BJP runs parallel governments through Governors, alleges TN CM Stalin

“Let us dedicate ourselves to save democracy,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin added.

Accusing the BJP of running parallel governments through its Governors, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on July 30, 2022 said, “We have to govern our states even as we face all these hurdles and fulfil the needs and expectations of the people as well.”

Addressing the Conclave India 75 — The State of Affairs — Federalism, Freedom and Forward by the Malayala Manorama News through video conference, he said he was “still hopeful” as the long history of India and the fraternity among the Indian people would protect the country.”

He also recalled the letter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the country to Chief Ministers, saying whether it was long-term or short term interests, democracy alone would be appropriate for India. “Let us dedicate ourselves to save democracy,” he added.

Mr Stalin said Nehru respected the diversity of the country and believed that India could be saved only by strengthening federalism, state autonomy, secularism, equality, fraternity, socialism and social justice.

“India is not just a land, but it is made of its people. India is not a single government, but a union of governments. Union is not a wrong word. It has found a place in our Constitution. India can be saved only by saving all the states,” he reiterated.

Recalling late Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai’s words that “uniformity is different from unity” he said “you cannot achieve unity by bringing in uniformity.”

Mr Stalin also made it clear that India could not afford to have one national language, one religion and one culture and those who sought to impose it would destroy its unity. “They are the enemies of the country. We cannot give them any space. Strong states are the basis of federalism,” he said.

Later responding to questions from reporters, he said Tamil Nadu has “fans” for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyan as he had “fans” in Kerala. “When I became the Chief Minister, I looked up to Mr Vijayan as a role model and took a cue from him when it came to controlling COVID-19,” he added.

Mr Stalin also maintained that the DMK and the Left parties were maintaining a cordial relationship and resolving differences over issues through talks. “The CPI(M) mouth-piece Theekathir also points out the shortcomings of the government and we rectify them. We have an alliance driven by ideology,” he said.