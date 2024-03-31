BJP leader Annamalai, Thangar Bachan, party cadres booked for campaigning without permission in Cuddalore

March 31, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Cuddalore Old Town police have booked a case against Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, PMK candidate for Cuddalore Parliamentary constituency, Thangar Bachan and 123 others for campaigning without permission and violating the Model Code of Conduct in Cuddalore.

The case was booked on Saturday, March 30, 2024 under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) on a complaint preferred by Sundar Raj, the Village Administrative Officer (VAO).

The VAO had complained that around 125 party cadres led by Mr. Annamalai had campaigned near the Corporation park in Cuddalore obstructing traffic flow.