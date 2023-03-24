BJP, CPI(M) MLAs question reduction in budget for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department

March 24, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The BJP and CPI(M) MLAs in the Assembly on Friday questioned the State government regarding the reduction in the budget estimate for 2023-24 for the Adi Dravidar Welfare and Tribal Welfare Department compared with the previous year.

M. Chinnadurai, CPI(M) MLA (Gandarvakottai), said the reduction of around ₹750 crore appeared high even if expenditure reduction due to the transfer of department-run schools to the School Education Department was considered.

Raising a similar concern, BJP MLA (Coimbatore South ) Vanathi Srinivasan sought an explanation regarding the non-utilisation of funds earmarked under the Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP). She further urged the government to bring in a separate legislation for recovering Panchami lands at least by this year.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the non-utilisation of SCSP and TSP funds was not a problem that started under the present DMK government but had existed for long due to various issues. He pointed out that the government had announced the introduction of a special legislation in the next Assembly session to address the problem.