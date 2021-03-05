BJP cadre get going

Though seat-sharing talks in the AIADMK-led NDA are yet to conclude, BJP cadre have already hit the streets, covering rural pockets in the Pudukottai Assembly constituency with the profound hope that the Assembly seat will be allotted to them.

The reason for taking up the booth-wise “voters’ interaction”, covering self-help group heads, community leaders, prominent persons and panchayat presidents, specifically in Pudukottai constituency, is that the membership enrolment in this segment was the highest, compared to the five other constituencies in the district last year, say party insiders.

The door-to-door and booth-wise campaign, which commenced on March 1, seeks to garner support for the party by highlighting Central schemes and the “strong leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Even if we don’t get to contest from the seat, it will not disappoint us. We will continue to work for the victory of the NDA,” said a senior member of the party.