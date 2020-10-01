Tamil Nadu

BJP blames Congress govt. for closure of mills

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday blamed the Congress government for the closure of traditional textile mills in the Union Territory.

Nominated legislator and party president V. Saminathan, in a statement, said the mills were getting closed at a time when unemployment rate was high in the Union Territory. The government failed to revive the mills. The party was all in favour of restructuring and reviving the mills to provide jobs to hundreds of people, he said.

The government could have sold the land owned by Anglo French Textiles at Pattanoor to clear the liabilities accrued by the mills, he said. If the BJP comes to power in the Union Territory, the mills would be revived, he added.

