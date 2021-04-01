‘BJP, allies set to receive worst-ever defeat in poll: Dinesh Gundu Rao

People will never allow BJP to take root in T.N., he says

People of Tamil Nadu, who will never allow the Bharatiya Janata Party to take roots after having witnessed its misrule at the Centre, are all set to present the worst-ever electoral defeat to the BJP and its allies in the Assembly poll, Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC, in-charge of Tamil Nadu, said.

Speaking to reporters at Nanguneri on Thursday afternoon after electioneering in support of Ruby R. Manoharan, the Congress candidate for the Assembly segment, Mr. Rao said the BJP, which did not have an MLA in Tamil Nadu, was ruling Tamil Nadu by arm-twisting “corrupt” Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his deputy O. Panneerselvam.

After successfully experimenting its strategy in adjoining Puducherry, the BJP was planning to execute the scheme in Tamil Nadu also. Political leaders who were resisting this sinister design of the BJP and objecting to it were being coerced by the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department.

While the Farmers’ Acts and the Citizenship Amendment Act had earned the wrath of the people, Narendra Modi-led Union Government’s economic policies like GST, demonetisation of high-value currency notes had ruined India’s economy.

After the BJP had given the poll promise of creating 2 crore jobs every year, several crores of people had lost their employment, even as the small, marginal and medium industries had been wiped-out across the country owing to the cascading effects of these anti-people and anti-industry economic policies.

“Hence, the people, who are bearing all these pains for the past several years, want to see a change in the State and at the Centre as well at the earliest. People of Tamil Nadu, who have seen the legendary leaders like E.V.R. Periyar, Kamaraj and V.O. Chidambaram will never support the BJP and allow it to take roots in Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Rao predicted.

He said the AIADMK government had neglected Nanguneri where no step had been taken to create employment opportunities for the locals even though the Assembly segment had the Multiproduct Special Economic Zone, for which foundation stone was laid 20 years ago. For the farmers, no cold storage facility had been created to preserve the farm produce to ensure better price for the growers. “We’ll concentrate on these crucial issues,” Mr. Rao promised.