BIS Chennai gets new chief

M.V.S.D. Prasada Rao has assumed charge as Deputy Director-General, Bureau of Indian Standards, Southern Regional Office, Chennai. He has worked in various capacities in Delhi, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

He had previously worked as Deputy Director General (Management Systems Certification and Hallmarking), New Delhi.

The Southern Regional Office covers the southern States, including union territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, said a press release.