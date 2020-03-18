Tamil Nadu

Big Temple to be closed for devotees till March 31

The Big Temple in Thanjavur will remain closed for devotees and tourists till March 31, according to the Collector, M.Govinda Rao.

The Collector said that the decision to not allow devotees and tourists to the UNESCO-declared World Heritage Site was adhereing to a direction received from the Archaeological Survey of India.

At the same time, Mr.Govinda Rao said regular pujas would continue to be performed at the Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple. The closure of the temple for devotees and the tourists was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent possible spreading of the COVID-19 virus, he said.

