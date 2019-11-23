Tamil Nadu

Bifurcation plea dismissed

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation petition that challenged the government order on the bifurcation of Tirunelveli district into Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

The petitioner, T.S.A. Subramanian from Sankarankoil, now part of Tenkasi district, said that the government had passed the order without hearing grievances of the general public of Alangulam and Sankarankoil Assembly constituencies.

Dismissing the PIL petition, a Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani said the bifurcation of the district was the decision of the government.

The court could not interfere with the decision taken by the government, the Bench said.

