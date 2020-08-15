Bi-weekly flight services to Mumbai from Tiruchi

IndiGo will run the services till Aug. 31

IndiGo airlines on Friday launched bi-weekly flight services in the Mumbai-Tiruchi-Mumbai sector, providing direct connectivity to the country's financial capital from the city. However, the services will be operated only for a limited period up to August 31, said airline sources.

The Airbus A-320 aircraft, operated by the airline, arrived in Tiruchi from Mumbai with 97 passengers on board, at around 5.18 p.m. The flight left for Mumbai at 6 p.m. with 68 passengers.

The services will be operated on Monday and Friday, till the month-end. This is the first new domestic service to be introduced from Tiruchi since the lockdown was put in place in late March. Sources said that all incoming passengers were screened and their swabs were lifted as per protocol.

Mumbai is the fourth domestic destination connected to Tiruchi, from where daily flights are being operated by IndiGo airlines to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. A couple of years ago, Jet Airways launched daily flight services on the New Delhi-Mumbai-Tiruchi-Mumbai-New Delhi sector.

However, the airline withdrew its services in October 2018, seven months after introducing the facility, much to the disappointment of regular travelers from the central districts. Sources said the continuation of the service by IndiGo would depend on the load.