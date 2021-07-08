Tamil Nadu

BHEL Ranipet unit gets new GM

Rajeev Singh  

Rajeev Singh assumed charge as the General Manager (in-charge) & head of the Ranipet unit of the Maharatna Public Sector Engineering & Manufacturing Enterprise, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Wednesday.

According to a press release, prior to this, he was heading the Transmission Business Group of the company at Noida as General Manager (in-charge). He was also the head of the unit at BHEL’s Heavy Plates & Vessels Plant in Visakhapatnam during 2018–19.

He succeeds P. Raghuraman who has moved to BHEL’s Bangalore unit, the release added.


