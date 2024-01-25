Bhavatharini, daughter of musician Ilayaraja, no more

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
January 25, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
Singer and musician Bhavatharini. File

National award-winning singer and musician Bhavatharini, daughter of veteran composer Ilayaraja, died on Thursday following illness, film industry sources said.

Bhavatharini, who was in her late 40s, passed away in Sri Lanka where she was reportedly undergoing treatment.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, also Puducherry Lt Governor, and various others condoled her demise.

In a condolence message, Stalin recalled Bhavatharini had won a National Award for the film 'Bharathy', a biopic on national poet Subramanya Bharathy. The void left behind by her will remain, he said.

Bhavatharini earned a special place in the hearts of the audience with her mellifluous voice, Soundararajan said and extended her sympathies and condolences with the family of the deceased.

"Shocked and saddened by the passing away of Bhavatharini. Sending heartfelt condolences and prayers to Raja sir & Yuvan's family during this difficult time. Om Shanti," actor Simran wrote on her official 'X' handle 'Simranbaggaoffc.' Musicians Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja are Bhavatharini's brothers.

Actor Prasanna condoled Bhavatharini's demise.

"It's absolutely sickening to know the passing away of #Bhavatharini .my heart goes out to #isaignani Ilayaraja sir and family. May she rest in peace," he wrote on 'X.' Bhavatharini has rendered a number of hits, including crooning for her father.

