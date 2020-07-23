Bharathiraja and Ilaiyaraaja to work together after 28 years

The Bharathiraja-Ilayaraja combination that introduced the Tamil audience to an authentic rural setting in the late 1970s is coming together again after a gap of over two decades.

“They have agreed to work together in the film Aatha. The casting is not yet finalised and the work will begin after the COVID-19 pandemic is over,” said writer and film director Bharathi Krishnakumar, who has penned the story for the movie.

Mr. Krishnakumar, who has directed many documentaries and worked as an associate to Bharthiraja, said it was a village subject and Bharthiraja was an ideal person to direct the film.

“When we finalised the story, Bharthiraja spoke to Ilayaraja and he agreed to score music for the film,” he said.

Film producer and director Chitra Lakshmanan also announced the coming together of the two personalities in his YouTube channel. “Bharthiraja actually wanted to discuss the story with Ilayaraja, but the latter had advised him not to come in view of the pandemic,” Mr. Lakshmanan said.

The duo first came together for the film Pathinaru Vayathinile which bagged the national award for playback singer S. Janaki. It also won four State awards including the best director award for Bharathiraja.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in Bharathiraja's debut film "16 Vayadhinile". Bharathiraja and music director Ilayaraja first came together for this film.

Though they together made memorable films and songs, difference of opinion between them led to Bharathiraja roping in music director Devendran for the film Vedam Puthithu. Bharthiraja also used another music director Hamsaleka for the Rajinikanth-starrer Kodi Parakkuthu.

They again worked together for Ennuir Thozhan, Puthunellu Puthunaathu and Nadodi Thendral. Once again differences cropped up between them and A.R. Rahman worked as a music director for Bharthiraja’s film Kizhakku Seemaiyile.

“After 28 years they are going to work together and it is again for a rural theme,” said Mr. Krishnakumar, who produced documentaries on the police atrocities against the tribals in Vachathi.