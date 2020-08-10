Bedi appeals to elected representatives

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday appealed to elected representatives to set an example in the adoption of COVID-19 safety norms.

Pointing to a few photographs and reports in the media showing violation of social distancing norms by public figures, Ms. Bedi said this happened after some people’s representatives had tested positive.

Unless the political leadership shows respect for whatever they want the public to do, the war against COVID-19 would be a case of taking two steps forward and three steps backwards, she added.

“It is the need of the hour that every single public representative takes responsibility for his own area and observes personal discipline,” she said. The Lt. Governor appealed to the public not to be part of gatherings or situations where social distancing is not practised.