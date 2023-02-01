HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

B.Ed Special Education applications open till Feb. 8 at TNOU

The course is approved by the UGC and recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India

February 01, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The TNOU offers the B.Ed Special Education  course through government and Learners Support Centres approved by Rehabilitation Council of India.

The TNOU offers the B.Ed Special Education  course through government and Learners Support Centres approved by Rehabilitation Council of India.

The Tamil Nadu Open University has called for applications for admission to its B. Ed Special Education programme for the academic year 2023-24.

The course has been approved by the University Grants Commission and recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India. The State government considers the degree equivalent to B.Ed (normal) degree for employment in its schools, private schools and CBSE schools in the State, according to K. Rathnakumar, registrar. It is only the second university to offer the course in south India. The other university is Karnataka State University.

The TNOU offers the course through government and RCI approved Learners Support Centres. The online application may be accessed at www.tnou.ac.in until Feb. 8. Contact: 044-24306617 for details.

“We have offline classes also and these candidates are eligible to apply for posts under normal B.Ed courses. We have only 500 seats in the course and expect around three or four times more applications than the number of seats,” he said.

Related Topics

higher education / education for special children

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.