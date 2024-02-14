Bank officials taking students’ aid from their bank accounts: Congress legislator

February 14, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:43 am IST

Referring to an assurance on educational loans made in the DMK’s manifesto for the 2021 Assembly election, Congress legislator J.G. Prince on Tuesday insisted that the State government help students, and stated that bank officials were taking the aid credited to the students’ accounts by the State government.

During his speech in the Assembly, Mr. Prince also referred to acquisition of people’s lands for laying the four-lane highway in Kanniyakumari district, and said that compensation had not been paid to all those who had given their lands for the purpose.

He pointed out that there was discrimination in granting compensation. “In the same survey number, one person has been granted ₹3 lakh a cent, while others are granted ₹15,000 a cent...”

Mr. Prince called for starting mini bus services in Kanniyakumari district, and also sought new buses for the district.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar said that 4,000 new buses were being purchased by the government, and 191 had been pressed into service.