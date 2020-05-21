Tamil Nadu

Baby lives with broken needle and pain for over 70 days

SHRC seeks report from Director of Medical and Rural Health Services

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report about a broken needle which remained in a two-and-a-half-month-old baby's thigh for over 70 days and sought a report into the incident.

SHRC member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss called for a report from the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services within two weeks.

According to a report, the baby was born in a government hospital at Manapparai in Tiruchi district on March 9 and she was vaccinated a day after. She was discharged on March 14. Though the baby kept crying, doctors in the primary health centre at Maravanur adviced to keep an ice pack on the swelling, the report stated.

Only when the baby’s mother bathed her, she noticed something shiny from the left leg and pulled it out to realise it was a 2-cm-long broken needle. The parents have lodged a complaint in Manapparai Government Hospital, the report added.

